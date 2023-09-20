Clay County Sheriff’s Office asking for help identifying Waffle House armed robber

CLAY COUNTY, Fla. — The Clay County Sheriff’s Office is seeking help from the community to identify a person of interest in connection with an armed robbery at a Waffle House on September 15.

According to CCSO, the incident reportedly happened at around 3:25 a.m. at a Waffle House on 1537 Blanding Blvd., when the subject reportedly left northbound on foot from the business.

The subject in the image can be seen wearing a mask that is red and black.

Please refer to this case number (2023-023927) with any tips provided.

If you have any information about this incident or know who the subject may be, please call Detective J. Smith at (904) 264-6512 or reach out by email at Jwsmith@claysheriff.com. You can also remain anonymous and submit a SaferWatch tip or contact First Coast Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS (8477) and be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $3,000 if the information given in the tip leads to an arrest.

