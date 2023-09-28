Clay County Sheriff’s Office is looking for the parents of a child that was found at hotel

CLAY COUNTY, Fla. — The Clay County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the community’s help in locating a parent or guardian for Malachi Walker.

Malachi is five years old and was found unattended at the InTown Suites located at 442 Blanding Blvd in Orange Park.

If you have any information that could help CCSO identify and locate a parent or guardian, please contact the Clay County Sheriff’s Office immediately at (904) 264-6512.

