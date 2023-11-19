Clay County Sheriff’s Office locate dead body near dumpster, details unknown

ORANGE PARK, Fla. — The Clay County Sheriff’s Office released a statement reporting that a dead body was located near a dumpster in Orange Park Sunday afternoon.

According to the CCSO, at around 12:10 p.m. Sunday, deputies responded to a call reporting the discovery of a body near a dumpster in the 460 block of Bentwood Lane in Orange Park.

One victim was confirmed deceased by a medical team.

The Clay County Sheriff’s Office is reportedly conducting a comprehensive investigation to determine the circumstances surrounding the incident.

According to early findings, police report that the event appears to be isolated, with no immediate threat to the safety of the public.

Action News Jax is working to learn more information about this incident.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the CCSO at 904-264-6512. You can also submit tips via the SaferWatch App. https://alerts.saferwatchapp.com/43651895.

