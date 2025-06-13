Clay County teacher accused of trying to meet child for sex; school and church cut ties immediately

MIDDLEBURG, Fla. — A Clay County teacher is in jail Thursday night, accused of trying to meet a child for sex.

Deputies arrested 35-year-old Joshua Dice on Wednesday.

He was immediately removed from his positions at both Calvary Baptist Church and Calvary Christian Academy in Middleburg.

According to investigators, Dice is facing felony charges for using a computer to solicit a child and traveling to meet a minor for unlawful sexual conduct.

Action News Jax spoke with a concerned parent and former Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office detective, Mike Padgett, who said the arrest was alarming.

“You send your kids to school and think this will be a safe place for them. Unfortunately, that’s not the case anymore,” said Padgett.

Dice taught at Calvary Christian Academy. Within hours of his arrest, church and school officials announced they had cut all ties with him.

In a statement, Pastor Ken Pledger said:

We were informed that Mr. Josh Dice was arrested on June 11, 2025, on serious charges. These charges are unrelated to the activities of Calvary Baptist Church or Calvary Christian Academy. We are fully cooperating with law enforcement regarding this matter.

Mr. Josh Dice’s role at Calvary Baptist Church and his position at Calvary Christian Academy were terminated immediately following his arrest. He no longer has any affiliation with these ministries.

Our highest priority is the safety and well-being of our members and students. Calvary Baptist Church and Calvary Christian Academy maintain a strict policy of zero tolerance for abuse.

This is the second teacher from the school arrested in the last three years. In 2022, Caitlin Crum was charged with having a sexual relationship with a 9th-grade student and recording it on the student’s phone. Crum is now on sex offender probation.

Community members are now demanding accountability from school leadership, asking how another educator could be charged with such a serious crime.

This is a developing story. Stay with Action News Jax for updates.

