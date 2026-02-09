Clay County welcomes first explosives detection K9 team

CLAY COUNTY, Fla. — The Clay County Sheriff’s Office now has its first explosives detection K9 team on duty.

Sgt. Maertz and his dog, Iggy, earned their certification last week after months of hard work and training.

The team completed their training through the National Police Canine Association.

Iggy learned to sniff out more than a dozen types of explosives along the way, according to Clay County Sheriff’s Office.

But Iggy’s skills don’t stop there. He also helps find missing people and track down suspects as a human tracking K9.

Sheriff’s officials say this new K9 team gives them more ways to keep the community safe.

