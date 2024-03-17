4th Annual Run for Hope 5K to benefit Villages of Hope happening in April

ORANGE PARK, Fla. — The return of the 4th Annual Run (or Walk) for Hope 5K, is taking place on Saturday, April 13.

The event starts at 8 a.m. at Orange Park Town Hall.

Registration for this family-friendly event is open for a morning of fitness, family, and community, in support of the Villages of Hope.

The mission of Villages of Hope, according to its website, “is to provide the women of NE Florida, affected by sexual exploitation and addiction, a safe place to live, to be connected with a community of care, and be loved unconditionally.”

To sign up for the run/walk, or to learn more about sponsorship, click here.

