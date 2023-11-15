6 Clay County schools given Purple Star Distinctions for helping military families

CLAY COUNTY, Fla. — Six Clay County schools have been recognized as Purple Star Schools of Distinction for supporting the unique needs of military families.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

This designation was established by Florida’s legislature and requires schools to maintain various support systems, including a military point of contact, a dedicated webpage, transition programs, staff training, open enrollment seats for military students and activities supporting military families.

The following schools were bestowed the honor:

Discovery Oaks Elementary

Doctors Inlet Elementary

Oakleaf High

Plantation Oaks Elementary

Paterson Elementary

Tynes Elementary

Read: Mother of dentist convicted in murder-for-hire case accused of arranging death

This week, six #OneClay schools were recognized as a Purple Star School of Distinction by the Florida Department of... Posted by One Clay on Tuesday, November 14, 2023

Read: Beaches Habitat Prep Club, Mission House serving Thanksgiving dinner to homeless

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.