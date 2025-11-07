Clay County Sheriff seeks public’s help identifying shoplifting suspects

ORANGE PARK, Fla. — The Clay County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s help in identifying individuals wanted for questioning in connection with multiple shoplifting incidents at Academy Sports in Orange Park, Florida.

The incidents occurred at the Academy Sports store located at 661 Blanding Blvd on September 15 at approximately 7:15 p.m., and on September 16 at around 5:05 p.m.

If anyone has any information regarding the incident or knows who the individuals are, they are encouraged to contact Detective Diaz at (904) 463-8008 or email at cdiaz@claysheriff.com.

Those can also remain anonymous and submit a SaferWatch tip or contact First Coast Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS (8477) and be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $3,000 if the information given in the tip leads to an arrest.

