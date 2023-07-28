Inmate who experienced chest pains while in Clay County Jail dies at hospital, deputies say

CLAY COUNTY, Fla. — An inmate who was being held at the Clay County Jail has died, the Clay County Sheriff’s Office said Friday.

Kevin Scott Keene, 55, was arrested on Tuesday, July 18 on one count of aggravated battery, CCSO said in a news release.

One week later, on Tuesday, July 25, Keene told jail staff he was having chest pains and was checked out by medical staff.

CCSO said Keene was taken to a local hospital by ambulance “out of an abundance of caution.”

On the evening of Thursday, July 27, Keene “collapsed in his room following an apparent medical emergency,” CCSO said.

CCSO said Keene’s “stay at the Clay County Jail was uneventful, and there were no issues with him requiring the use of force during his stay.”

His death will be investigated by the Florida Department of Law Enforcement and the Medical Examiner’s Office will conduct an autopsy.

