Man walking on First Coast Expressway dies after being hit by 6 cars, Florida Highway Patrol says

MIDDLEBURG, Fla — A Jacksonville man was killed Monday morning after being hit by several cars while he was walking on the First Coast Expressway in Middleburg, the Florida Highway Patrol said.

FHP said this happened around 6 a.m. near Trail Ridge Road.

The man, 70, was walking on the First Coast Expressway, also known as State Road 23, “northbound in the right lane,” FHP said in a news release.

A man was driving a pickup truck in the right lane “and the right side mirror and the right side made contact with the pedestrian,” FHP said.

FHP said, “The pedestrian came to rest in the right lane of SR-23 northbound.”

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

The man was then run over by five other vehicles, including three sedans, a truck tractor, and another pickup truck.

All of the vehicles that came into contact with the man pulled over to the side of the road and waited until police arrived, FHP said.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.