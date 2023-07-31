Second inmate who experienced chest pains while in Clay County Jail dies at hospital, deputies say

CLAY COUNTY, Fla. — Another inmate who complained of chest pains while in the Clay County Jail has died, the Clay County Sheriff’s Office said.

Michael Foyt, 60, was arrested on Saturday, July 15 “for a Pretrial Release Condition Violation from a prior charge of Domestic Battery,” the Sheriff’s Office said in a news release.

While Foyt was being processed in the jail, he said he was having chest pains and had undergone a medical procedure three days before.

He was evaluated by medical staff and he was taken by Clay County Fire Rescue to a local hospital for more evaluation and treatment.

Foyt was still at the hospital as of Sunday when “an apparent medical emergency occurred,” CCSO said.

Medical staff tried to revive Foyt, but he died at the hospital.

Last week, Action News Jax told you about Kevin Keene, another inmate that was taken from the Clay County Jail to the hospital after complaining of chest pains. He died on Thursday.

“During their short time with Mr. Foyt, no CCSO employee used force during his arrest and processing into the Clay County Jail,” CCSO said in its news release.

His death will be investigated by the Florida Department of Law Enforcement and the Medical Examiner’s Office will conduct an autopsy.

