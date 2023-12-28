VIDEO: Clay County deputies arrest 2 suspects after chase through backyards

MIDDLEBURG, Fla. — Video shows 2 men being taken into custody after leading Clay County deputies on a chase through people’s yards.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

Andre Munoz, 20, and Michael White, 18, are behind bars facing several charges, including grand theft auto. Munoz also faces a charge of aggravated assault on a deputy after the Clay County Sheriff said they got a hit on a wanted car outside the jurisdiction.

It all happened off County Road 220 near Swimming Pen Drive and Harmony Hall Road.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

Video shows one suspect running through a backyard before being arrested and deputies heading to nearby houses to catch the other.

“They ran across our backyard,” Theresa Stevens said. “I was just feeling shocked by all that was happening out here.”

The arrests were a joint effort between the Florida Highway Patrol and the Clay County Sheriff’s Office. One suspect was caught after going through Theresa Stevens’ backyard.

“The gray car came by here with no tires on the front. It was running on its rim and sparking. My grandson and I counted 22 police cars,” Stevens told Action News Jax. “They came up through this side gate right here, went through it and went through another before crossing over to the house 2 houses down.”

Read: One killed in officer-involved shooting after SWAT standoff on Jacksonville’s Westside

Stevens said it all stemmed from a chase. After one suspect was arrested, another neighbor told Action News Jax’s Ben Ryan off-camera that a K9 cornered the other suspect behind a fence.

Stevens said she’s glad law enforcement acted quickly.

“It was a good feeling to know police were on top of it, but it was a scary feeling when it was happening because you don’t know if someone has a gun,” she said.

Read: ‘Not too happy’ to ‘overjoyed:’ Reaction to removal of Jacksonville’s final Confederate monument

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.