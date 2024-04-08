Woman dies after she walked in front of SUV on Blanding Blvd., FHP says

CLAY COUNTY, Fla. — Florida Highway Patrol said a woman is dead after she walked in front of an SUV on Blanding Boulevard.

According to the crash report, at around 10:36 p.m. Sunday, a 25-year-old man from Green Cove Springs was driving his SUV down Blanding Boulevard near Woodside Drive. At the same time, a 40-year-old woman from Orange Park failed to notice the car coming and stepped into the road.

The woman was hit by the SUV and came to a final rest in the roadway while the SUV pulled over and called 911. People passing by also stopped and rendered aid until EMTs arrived at the scene.

The victim was transported to Orange Park Medical Center, where she succumbed to her injuries and was pronounced dead.

