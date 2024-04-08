St. Johns County Sheriff’s Office searching for possible kidnapping suspect near State Road 16

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. — The St. Johns County Sheriff’s Office has alerted the public to a possible kidnapping.

The suspect fled on foot near 6720 State Road 16 after deputies were involved in a vehicle pursuit. The sheriff’s office has described the suspect as a man last seen wearing a black zip-up hoodie, blue jeans, a red hat, and multiple tattoos on his chest and stomach.

He is known to be armed and dangerous.

SJSO said this is an active investigation. They are asking if you live in the area and have cameras, please check the video footage, as this could help with the investigation. If you have any information, please call 911 or SJSO at 904-824-8304.

Action News Jax is on the way to the area. This story will be updated when more information is provided.

