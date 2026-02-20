Clay County’s land conservation program | How to nominate your property

CLAY COUNTY, Fla. — Clay County is accepting nominations for its Forests and Farms Conservation Lands Program through the end of February. The program allows the county to partner with local landowners to protect agricultural and natural resources.

The initiative is designed to preserve environmental assets such as wildlife habitats and drinking water.

Through the program, the county will work with willing property owners to either purchase a property outright or buy a conservation easement. The county will also work with owners to develop stewardship plans intended to preserve the land over time.

The properties must support specific conservation values to be eligible for the program. These priorities include the preservation of drinking water, wildlife habitat, forests and farms.

This current window marks the first nomination period for the conservation initiative. Nominations are submitted through a banner link at the top of the county website at claycountygov.com.

Future nomination periods will be announced on the Clay County website.

More information regarding the Forests and Farms Conservation Lands Program is available through the county’s planning and zoning department page.

