Clay Events to host outdoor movie nights this October featuring Halloween classics

CLAY COUNTY, Fla. — Clay Events is hosting three magical movie nights under the stars this October, featuring Ghostbusters, The Addams Family, and Hocus Pocus.

These spooky screenings will take place on October 10, 18, and 24, offering a unique outdoor cinema experience for families and friends.

Tickets are priced at $35 per carload or $10 for front-row seating, with a bring-your-own-chair option available.

The event promises fun for all ages, with a Kid Zone offering free activities from 6 to 8 p.m. before the movie starts at 8:30 PM. Attendees can also enjoy a variety of tasty food trucks on site.

For those looking for an extra-special night, VIP seating is available. However, it’s important to note that tickets must be purchased in advance to secure a spot.

To purchase tickets, click here.

