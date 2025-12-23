Clay School Board Member called to resign after ‘disrespectful’ comments about Black community

CLAY COUNTY, Fla. — Clay County School Board Member Robert Alvero (District 2) is facing calls for his resignation after posting a video on Facebook in which he says 80 percent of his experience with African Americans has been “rude,” “nasty,” and “problematic.”

“They’re good decent people, that’s the 20 percent of the people I have met that are African Americans,” Alvero said. “The other 80 percent, they’ve been nasty, they’ve been rude, they’ve been problematic.”

The since-deleted video also includes comments from Alvero endorsing philosophies espoused by White Nationalist Nick Fuentes, and he openly admits to being racist against people sharing his own Cuban heritage.

“I think the words that he spoke about the Black community is disrespectful,” Pastor Jeffrey Dove with the St. James African American Methodist Episcopal Church in Orange Park said. “We’re living in a very hostile political environment, and this just fuel to the fire.”

Dove is among the growing choir of community and state leaders calling for Alvero’s resignation.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

Clay GOP Chair Rhonda Jett issued a statement demanding Alberto’s resignation immediately.

“The remarks that were made do not reflect what our community exemplifies,” Jett wrote.

Clay School Board Chair Erin Skipper (District 1) also issued a statement saying she hopes Alvero “does the right thing and considers resigning.”

She added during the next school board meeting on January 8th, “This matter will be addressed appropriately.”

State Representative Angie Nixon (D-Jacksonville) posted on Facebook Monday, calling for Alvero’s resignation as well.

“He clearly doesn’t have the best interest of ALL CHILDREN in his heart,” Nixon wrote.

State Senator Jennifer Bradley (R-Fleming Island) also called for Alvero’s resignation and described his comments as “beyond the pale and unfitting of his position of public trust with our children.”

Bradley brought the issue to the attention of Florida’s Education Commissioner Anastasios Kamoutsas, who has called for Alvero to appear before the State Board of Education during its next meeting scheduled for January 21st.

In a letter to Alvero posted by Kamoutsas on social media, the Education Commissioner stated he wants Alvero to explain his conduct and added, “I can only pray that the children of Clay County have been protected from your discriminatory content.”

In addition to his role on the school board, Alvero is also a firefighter with JFRD and a member of the Florida State Guard.

According to a JFRD spokesperson, he’s been reassigned to administrative duties pending a thorough investigation.

“Bias of any kind has no place in our department or the delivery of public safety services,” the JFRD spokesperson wrote.

Action News Jax reached out to Alvero directly, but has not heard back.

In a new video also posted this weekend, Alvero claimed his goal was to disavow stereotypes and share his experiences growing up in downtown Jacksonville as a Cuban immigrant.

“I was saying that during my time there, I faced many negative interactions, including being called names and even physically assaulted, but I also met many good, decent people,” Alvero said. “I am sorry if I offended you. It wasn’t my intention.”

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

Dove described Alvero’s apology video as “watered down” but said he’s happy with the response from state and local leaders.

“And I think all people, not just Black people, but white people, have to stand up against what’s wrong. And I’m pleased to see that,” said Dove. “But I think that Clay County has a long way to go. I think we’re moving in the right direction, but we must continue to fight against racism here in Clay County.”

Pastor Dove said he’s hoping Alvero does the right thing and resigns, but he’s also hoping Alvero considers meeting with him one-on-one.

“I want him to have enough gall to look me in my face and call me that, but more so as a Christian, I believe I need to pray with the brother,” said Dove.

Action News Jax has reached out to the Florida State Guard and asked if Alvero is facing any disciplinary action as a result of his comments, waiting for a response.

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.