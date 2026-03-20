Clay Sheriff’s monitoring planned ‘Carnival take down’ in Orange Park

ORANGE PARK, Fla. — Authorities in Clay County say they are aware of a teen gathering planned for this weekend in Orange Park. What’s unique about the event is that it’s being listed as a teen take-down, not take-over.

It’s scheduled to happen on Saturday during the Spring Fling Carnival outside the Orange Park Mall. Social media comments next to the flyer say this is NOT a teen takeover — to be clear.

But it is raising concerns because of other teen takeover events that have occurred across the area, including the Orange Park Mall.

The Clay County Sheriff’s Office is aware of this and sent Action News Jax reporter a statement reading in part:

“We have several units monitoring this situation closely, gathering vital information, and have deputies prepared to be in the area.”

The added: “While we support safe and lawful gatherings, we do not support unlawful activity and will address any behavior that threatens public safety or disrupts our community…”

Though this is listed as a takedown, not a takeover.

There is concern about this as Orange Park MALL has a weekend teen curfew policy requiring anyone under 18 to be accompanied by an adult over age 21.

Meanwhile, JSO says they stopped a 200-person teen takeover event in Blue Cypress Park yesterday.

There was also a teen takeover event in Jacksonville Beach earlier this year as well.

“Why aren’t we creating spaces, places, things for our teenagers to do that are entertaining for them and safe for the community?” said Deborah Scoggins of Orange Park.

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