Closing arguments Monday in case of father of accused Georgia school shooter

BARROW COUNTY, Ga. — The first Apalachee High School shooting trial will head to closing arguments on Monday.

Colin Gray is accused of giving his son, Colt Gray, the weapon the teen used in the deadly school shooting on Sept. 4, 2024. Students Christian Angulo and Mason Schermerhorn, both 14, and teachers Richard Aspinwall and Cristina Irimie were killed.

Closing arguments in the father’s trial are set to begin Monday afternoon, Action News Jax’s Atlanta state WSB-TV is reporting. Then, the jury will receive instructions and begin their deliberations.

Over the course of two weeks, jurors watched hours of surveillance video of the mass shooting and video of investigators interviewing Colin Gray in the aftermath. They also heard from some of the shooting survivors and other family members of Colin and Colt Gray.

Then on Friday, Colin Gray took the stand in his own defense. He broke down in tears talking about his son and the surveillance video.

“I struggle with it every day,” he said. “I’d never seen that video until yesterday. Whew, it was - he’s a good kid you know? He wasn’t perfect, but to do something, uh, that heinous, like I don’t, I don’t know if anybody would see that type of evil.”

Prosecutors argued though that Gray knew his son was violent, had a history of red flags and a shrine for the Parkland High School shooter.

They also said that Gray researched a gun safe months and days before the shooting, but never bought one.

“You knew he needed inpatient psychiatric treatment. You knew he was violently opposed to going to school. You gave him a gun and you never restricted his access to it. Did you?” the District Attorney asked.

“No sir,” Gray replied.

School shooting suspect Colt Gray and victims Richard Aspinwall, Christian Angulo, Cristina Irimie and Mason Schermerhorn (Yearbook Photos/Barrow County Sheriff's Office)

Digital timeline of Colt Gray

