Cold case anniversary highlights 17-year-old unsolved shooting deaths in Middleburg

MIDDLEBURG, Fla. — The Clay County Sheriff’s Office is attempting to get renewed interest that might lead to the arrest in a shooting that killed two people.

On April 24, 2007, at 2:30 a.m. Chelsea Rohn, 16, and Matthew Brumbaugh, 21, were found shot to death inside a house on Jean Court in Middleburg’s Greenwood subdivision.

CCSO’s investigation determined the shooting must have happened between 12:30 a.m. and 2:30 a.m. but no one heard the shots or saw anyone enter or leave the home. Investigators also didn’t see any signs of forced entry.

“The investigation also ruled out the roommate as a suspect and determined the shooting was not a murder-suicide,” CCSO said in a social media post about the deaths.

Detectives said the home had a reputation for being a party house and dealing in illegal drugs. However, no illegal activities took place that evening.

Detectives did note that Chelsea had recently separated from her husband, whom she married in September 2006.

CCSO said the circumstances surrounding the deaths of Chelsea and Matthew remain under active investigation. If you have any information on this case, please contact Detective Gump at 904-264-6512 or email bgump@claysheriff.com. You can also submit an anonymous tip through the SaferWatch App or contact First Coast Crime Stoppers at 866-845-TIPS (8477).

