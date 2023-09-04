Columbia County storm damage assessment and important information for emergency assistance

COLUMBIA COUNTY, Fla. — Columbia County wants residents to know that if damage has been done to their homes and it hasn’t been reported yet, take action.

The county released a Hurricane Idalia recovery and operation status update on Mon., Sept. 4. Columbia County said that it has declared for Category A, which is debris removal and Category B, emergency protective measure.

According to the county, “Asset allocation focus is in the cleanup phase of all organic debris and focused on providing/connecting relief, county-wide. We have completed cutting and tossing all trees except these which are caught in power line. We will continue working closely with our power providers to work quickly and effectively on these cases.”

Columbia County wants all residents who have suffered home damage to know that anyone who hasn’t reported damage to Columbia County Emergency Management to please call and leave a message to report the issue to 386-758-1383.

A damage assessment team is standing by to help assess damage to property. The county said that this includes ANY damage that affects the living area of your residence. In order to be eligible for financial programs to assist residents, these incidents and conditions must be reported.

Columbia County is urging those who need help to contact the following:

United Way of Suwannee Valley is distributing supplies, food, water, etc. to families impacted by Hurricane Idalia. If you have been impacted and need assistance, Call (386)-752-5604. You can donate to help us supply food, water, medical equipment, medicine, and other basic needs. All donations directly support those impacted by Hurricane Idalia. To make or coordinate a donation call the United Way of Suwannee Valley offices or visit unitedwsv.org Department of Children and Families providing food replacement to Food Assistance recipients who lost food due to Hurricane Idalia. This is available to those on Food Assistance programs in Baker, Citrus, Columbia, Dixie, Gilchrist, Hamilton, Jefferson, Lafayette, Levy, Madison, Suwannee, Taylor, Union and Wakulla. This must be requested WITHIN 10 DAYS of food loss. DCF is helping Families affected by Idalia in numerous ways. To apply or for more information visit www.myflfamilies.com/idalia The Church of Latter Day Saints - This organization has organized several crews who are volunteering to help people with various tasks to recover their home and property. They are currently reporting over 2,000 volunteers for the weekends until Sept. 15. If you need assistance with the following see CrisisCleanup.org or call 800-451-1954:

Cutting Fallen Trees on Property

Drywall and Appliance Removal

Tarping Roofs

Mold Mitigation

Columbia County also stated that it is waiving waste dumping fees on Tues., Sept. 5. Beginning at 7 a.m. and ending at 4 p.m., all fees will be waived for residents and contractors that dump ORGANIC ONLY waste at the Winfield Solid Waste Facility located at 1347 NW Oosterhoudt Ln. in Lake City. Organic waste includes trees, limbs, wood and brush debris.

And it’s important for residents to watch for potential fraud. The county has sent out an alert about contractors claiming to be from FEMA or related to FEMA. “If you are approached by and decide to hire a contractor to cut trees and clear your debris, we strongly suggest making sure you verify their licenses, insurances and other credentials necessary for your protection,” Columbia County said.

