Columbia County Sheriff issues shelter-in-place during search for armed suspect

COLUMBIA COUNTY, Fla. — The Columbia County Sheriff’s Office has issued a shelter-in-place regarding a search for an armed person in the SW Journey Court and CR-242 area on Saturday afternoon.

According to the sheriff’s office post on social media, the suspect is a 19-year-old male described as wearing shorts and a dark colored shirt.

He is currently armed with a handgun.

The Columbia County Sheriff’s Office advises the public not to engage if they see the suspect and instead call 911.

Action News Jax will update as more information is released.

