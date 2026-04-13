Columbia County Sheriff’s Office to host Drug Take Back Day

COLUMBIA COUNTY, Fla. — The Columbia County Sheriff’s Office will participate in National Drug Take Back Day on Saturday, April 25, offering two drop-off locations for residents to safely dispose of unused or expired medications.

The event runs from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the CCSO District 2 Office in Fort White and at Cheek and Scott, located at US-90W and NW Turner Ave. A CCSO deputy will be present at both sites.

The program, conducted through a nationwide law enforcement partnership, allows the public to surrender unwanted, expired or unused prescription and over-the-counter medications (including veterinary drugs) for safe destruction. The effort aims to reduce the risk of drug abuse and increase awareness about medication safety.

What you can bring

Residents may bring medications in their original containers. Both plastic and glass vials are accepted, and drugs do not need to be separated from their containers.

Pre-loaded syringes are accepted only if the needle has been removed by the patient. EpiPens are accepted since their needles are sheathed.

Inhalers, aerosol medications and loose needles of any kind will not be accepted. Aerosol containers pose an explosion risk during incineration.

How the event works

Drop-offs are fully anonymous. Medications will not be counted, inventoried or logged. Participants simply place their container into a collection bag and walk away; no interaction is required.

HIPAA does not apply to the program, so there is no obligation to remove prescription labels. However, participants concerned about privacy are encouraged to remove or deface labels before drop-off. All collected materials will be fully incinerated.

For more information, contact the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office.

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