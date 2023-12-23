The Columbia County Sheriff's Office is gearing up for "Deputy Claus for a Cause" holiday event

COLUMBIA COUNTY, Fla — The Columbia County Sheriff’s Office is getting ready for this year’s “Deputy Claus for a Cause” event.

This year’s event will take place on Saturday, December 23 when members of the CCSO will escort Santa Claus to various neighborhoods throughout the community to give out some early Christmas presents to children.

This is the third year in a row that CCSO has held this event.

The first year, CCSO teamed up with the Basketball Cop Foundation. “The event was such a success, we wanted to be able to keep it going each year.”

CCSO states that fundraising events and toy drives at locations all throughout the community, along with local community and business support has helped to grow this event.

“Our community is so giving and has been great to support us with causes we support throughout the year,” said Sheriff Mark Hunter. “This is a way for us to give back to the community and our employees have even started a fund where they donate from each paycheck to help support this event. We know that Santa is very busy this time of year so we are glad to lend him a hand and spread some Christmas cheer.”

To learn more about Deputy Clause for a cause, click here.

