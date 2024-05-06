Firefighters monitor hot spots after a large fire at Putnam County landfill

PUTNAM COUNTY, Fla. — A fire at Putnam County landfill brought out a large response from Putnam County Fire Rescue.

Neighbors told Action News Jax that the fire started around 4 p.m. Sunday at the Putnam County Landfill in Bostwick.

A Facebook post from Sunday by Putnam County Fire Rescue Professionals Local 3529 said it was doing a “prolonged operation to smother fire utilizing dozers and heavy equipment. Fire units are monitoring the flanks to ensure containment.”

And in that same Facebook post, the fire union replied to a comment Monday morning and said “crews are back out today to continue extinguishing. This may take several days. The fire is contained.”

As of noon Monday, Action News Jax crews saw a little bit of smoke coming from the hill where firefighters battled for hours Sunday trying to control the fire.

David Miner, who has lived in Putnam County for 30 years, said his wife and he saw the flames on Sunday.

“They were probably only a foot to two feet tall, but they were scattered over a large area,” Miner said. “It was almost like a brush fire because it stayed low, and stuff and it was burning over a whole area.”

And video from the Action News Jax Sky Vision Drone shows the fire smoldering Monday morning.

Firefighters said no one was injured in this fire, no homes are at risk and an animal shelter, about 2 miles from the landfill, is safe.

The Putnam County Solid Waste Director told Action News Jax’s Alexus Cleavenger that they are monitoring hot spots.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

