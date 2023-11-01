Columbia County woman attacks boyfriend with machete: Police say weapon is still missing

COLUMBIA COUNTY, Fla — The Columbia County Sheriff’s Office responded to the scene of an aggravated battery after the victim called 911 saying he was hit with a machete.

Reports state that 911 dispatchers told officers that the woman, identified as 28-year-old Alyssa Williams, stated she was going to kill him and left the residence with the Machete.

When officers arrived, the found the victim lying on the living room floor, bleeding profusely.

Officers provided first aid and wrapped his arm with a bandage until emergency medical services arrived.

Arrest reports state that officers noticed multiple lacerations on the victims head and arm area. He said that Alyssa Williams struck him multiple times with a large Machete.

Moments before the physical altercation, he and Alyssa were engaged in a verbal argument because he told her to clean up items that were on the living room table.

The verbal argument began after church on today’s date after 1200 hours because he told Alyssa she needed to move out.

Reports state that after church, Alyssa told witnesses that she was going to kill the victim.

Witnesses observed say Alyssa grab a Machete, and come back out into the living room. She then began striking the victim in the head with the Machete. In self-defense, the victim raised his up to block the Machete from striking his head and, as a result, was cut several times on his arms.

Witnesses immediately called 911, but when Alyssa saw them on the phone with dispatchers, she held the Machete up towards them, stepped over the victim, and stated, “I will kill you too.”

EMS arrived after Alyssa left and provided additional Medical Services.

The victim was immediately transported to the hospital due to life-threatening injuries.

DOC K9 was contacted to assist with tracking Alyssa Sunday October 29, and she was arrested Monday, October 30.

Authorities state that the Machete could not be located.

