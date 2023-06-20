12 dogs dead after power surge at Fort White training facility

FORT WHITE, Fla. — The owner of a dog training facility in Columbia County is apologizing after she said a dozen dogs died while under her care.

In a devastating post on Facebook, the owner of Nicole’s Natural Dog Training said a power surge knocked out the air conditioning where the dogs were staying.

She said that led to the loss of the dogs. Nicole Wirth’s facility is in Fort White.

Wirth said she is a certified professional dog training and animal behaviorist on her Facebook page.

Action News Jax’s Chandler Morgan looked up the business on the Better Business Bureau and nothing came up.

The business Facebook page said it serves Columbia and Suwannee counties.

In a new Facebook video, Wirth named all 12 dogs who died and shared a memory about them.

The Columbia County Sheriff’s Office incident report said Wirth was gone from the kennel for more than 6 hours.

Wirth went on to say that some dogs were rescued thanks to the help of firefighters. She said those dogs are in the intensive care unit.

The Sheriff’s Office said it is not opening a criminal investigation into the dogs’ deaths.

