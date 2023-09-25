Columbia County police looking for missing K9 officer

COLUMBIA COUNTY, Fla. — Columbia County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the community’s help in locating a lost K9 officer.

According to the sheriff’s office, there are multiple units in the area of U.S. 90 near the Sheriff’s Office Operations Center looking to the dog. Police said the K9 was deployed to track a suspect who fled into the woods, but it somehow got off the leash.

The search area is remote and between Tyre Road and the college entrance between U.S. 90 and State Road 100. The K9 is a German Shepard wearing a marked sheriff’s harness.

Anyone that sees the dog should not approach, immediately call dispatch 386-719-2005 and let them know your location.

🚩Community Alert: 7:52am We have multiple units in the area of U.S. 90 East near the Sheriff's Office Operations Center... Posted by Columbia County Sheriff's Office on Monday, September 25, 2023

