Florida gas prices drop 8 cents are summer travel cools down, AAA says

TAMPA, Fla. — Florida gas prices dropped 8 cents per gallon last week and are moving lower.

Sunday’s state average was $3.61 per gallon. That’s 14 cents less than a month ago and 24 cents less than this year’s high of $3.85, which was recorded on Aug. 17.

“The end of the summer driving season has resulted in lower gasoline demand so far in September,” said Mark Jenkins, spokesman for AAA. “This has enabled gas prices to move lower, even as the price of oil hovers at 2023 highs.”

The U.S. price of crude set a new 2023 high of $91.48 per barrel on Monday. Then, it settled at $90.03 by the end of the week.

Meanwhile, gasoline futures dropped nearly 20 cents per gallon, which should allow retail prices to move lower this week.

The most expensive metro markets in Florida are West Palm Beach-Boca Raton at $3.78, Naples at $3.70 and Port St. Lucie at $3.66.

The least expensive metro markets in Florida are Pensacola at $3.42, Crestview-Fort Walton Beach at $3.43 and Panama City at $3.47.

