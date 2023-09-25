One killed in Jacksonville Beach shooting near 1st St., police report

JACKSONVILLE BEACH, Fla. — The Jacksonville Beach Police Department has reported one person dead in a shooting in the Jacksonville Beach area of 4th Ave. and First St. Sunday night.

According to JBPD, at around 9:10 p.m., Officers were dispatched to the 100 block of 4th Ave. North in reports of a shooting.

Upon arrival, officers located a deceased person on the scene.

As the investigation unfolds, authorities urge the community to assist in gathering more information related to this tragic event. Anyone with knowledge about the incident should contact the JBPD at 904-270-1661.

The suspect, identified as a woman wearing a red hoodie, sweatshirt, and tan shorts, remains at large. Investigators have not reported what the possible cause of the shooting was.

Numerous patrol cars are visible near the intersection of 5th Ave. North and First St., where police tape has been deployed, blocking the roadway.

Action News Jax is at the scene and is working to learn the cause of the shooting and the identity of the victim.

This incident is an active and ongoing investigation, and Action News Jax will provide updates as we uncover more information.

