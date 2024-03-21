Owner of Lake City private school accused of misusing state funds, Columbia County sheriff says

COLUMBIA COUNTY, Fla. — The owner of a Northeast Florida school is accused of misusing more than $1 million in state funds.

The Columbia County Sheriff’s Office announced Tomeka Henry’s arrest on Thursday afternoon on its Facebook page.

*** Media Release *** On Thursday, March 21, 2024, members of the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office along with the... Posted by Columbia County Sheriff's Office on Thursday, March 21, 2024

Sheriff Mark Hunter said that a tip from a citizen is what started the investigation.

CCSO said her private school, Touch By An Angel Learning Academy in Lake City, applied for and got money from two state-funded programs, the Early Learning Coalition and the Step Up for Students program, but misused more than $1.3 million.

Henry is facing charges of fraud and grand theft, CCSO said.

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Investigators are working to determine if anyone else was involved in these crimes, or if any victims had their personal information misused.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact detectives at (386) 752-7015 or submit an anonymous tip to Crime Stoppers of Columbia County at (386) 754-7099.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.