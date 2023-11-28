Teen cyclist in critical condition after being hit by car near Walmart, Lake City police say

LAKE CITY, Fla. — A teen cyclist is in critical condition after they were hit by a car on Monday night, the Lake City Police Department said.

Officers were dispatched to NW Bascom Norris Drive near Walmart on U.S. 90 just before 6 p.m.

Police found the 14-year-old cyclist “breathing but unconscious with an apparent head injury,” LCPD said in a Facebook post.

The driver who hit the teen stayed at the scene of the crash and cooperated fully with investigators, police said.

The teen “was traveling east from the Walmart parking lot approaching NW Bascom Norris Drive,” and “did not stop before entering NW Bascom Norris Drive.”

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

Police said the car was unable to stop in time, hitting the teen.

The teen was taken to “a nearby trauma unit with critical injuries,” LCPD said.

Anyone with any information about this incident is asked to contact LCPD Investigator Collins at 386-752-4343.

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.