Come out and experience multicultural festival in 32nd Annual World of Nations Celebration downtown

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — It’s going to be a busy weekend in downtown Jacksonville, but with a good reason to celebrate.

On both Saturday and Sunday, the city will be hosting the 32nd Annual World of Nations Celebration, a “vibrant multicultural festival that brings the world’s diverse cultures to our doorstep.”

Cultures from over 25 countries will be represented at this year’s celebration.

The City of Jacksonville has listed some of the events and the days they are taking place:

Culinary Adventure: Take your taste buds on a global journey. From savory delights to sweet treats, the World of Nations Celebration offers an array of international cuisines, featuring the flavors of authentic dishes from countries like Colombia, India, and Turkey—all in one place.

Interactive Cultural Experiences: Get ready for a day filled with non-stop entertainment on the main stage. Additionally, attendees can explore the country tents, which offer a unique cultural experience, and immerse themselves in interactive displays, traditional crafts, and fascinating insights into the heritage of each participating nation at their tent.

Special Citizenship Moments: On Saturday at 11 a.m., the World of Nations Celebration will host a Naturalization Ceremony, where individuals from around the world will take the oath of allegiance, officially becoming United States citizens. Witness the joy and pride of these new citizens as they embark on their American journey, adding a deeply meaningful and patriotic touch to the multicultural celebration. It's a moment that reflects the essence of unity and diversity that defines the spirit of the World of Nations Celebration. On Sunday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and for the first time ever, there will be a free citizenship drive. Legal Permanent Residents are invited to attend and begin their citizenship journey at this special event that is sponsored by NEFIRA, the University of North Florida, and City of Jacksonville. Eligible residents must be a Legal Permanent Resident for 5 years (or 3 years if married to a US citizen) and 18 years or older.

Parade of Flags: On Sunday at 2 p.m., there will be a spectacular Parade of Flags. Take in the vivid colors and traditional costumes as representatives from each participating country parade through the event grounds. It's a visual feast celebrating the diversity that makes Jacksonville a melting pot of cultures.

Tickets can be purchased online for a discounted, advanced price of $8 +fees (ages 3 and under are free) at JaxWorldofNations.com. You can also purchase tickets for admission at the event itself. Prices are $12 +tax for ages 4-17 and $14 +tax for adults 18 and older.

All on-site ticket sales are cashless, with major credit cards, as well as tap-to-pay, being accepted.

The 32nd Annual World of Nations Celebrations begins on Sat., Feb. 24, from 10 a.m. until 7 p.m. and Sun., Feb. 25, from 10 a.m. until 6 p.m.

The two days of events will be at the Tailgaters Parking lot at 225 Talleyrand Ave.

Mayor Donna Deegan will be at the Naturalization Ceremony on Sat., 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. Representatives from 25 nations around the world will be in attendance.

