Headed to World of Nations in downtown Jacksonville? What you need to know before you park

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Action News Jax First Alert Traffic Center is here to assist you in navigating to your World of Nations adventure in downtown Jacksonville this weekend.

The public parking lots surrounding EverBank Stadium charge $10 per vehicle.

Please note that these lots are cashless, and this year, they will offer tap-to-pay options.

If those lots are full, there is additional parking available at the Tailgaters parking field.

However, please be aware that prices vary from $13 to $15 per vehicle. All lots will open one hour before the event gates open.

