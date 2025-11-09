Community gathers for ‘Justice for William McNeil’, speaks out after officers face no charges

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Saturday, community members gathered to show support for William McNeil, the man seen in a viral video being punched by officers during a traffic stop earlier this year.

His aunt, Labett Boger, said watching the video for her was heartbreaking.

“That was very disheartening to the family as well,” Boger said. “That was my first time seeing the video, to be honest. I saw it on the news and I was like, whoa.”

The event, called “Justice for William McNeil Speak Out,” brought the community together in support of McNeil and his family. Voices rose together, demanding justice for what happened.

Back in February, McNeil was pulled over by Jacksonville officers who said he was driving without his headlights on and not wearing a seatbelt.

Cell phone video shows an officer smashing McNeil’s window, hitting him, and pulling him from the car. McNeil suffered facial injuries, including a broken tooth and a concussion.

Prosecutors later announced no criminal charges for the officers involved. It’s a decision that sparked outrage across the city.

“He was complying for the most part, but I just don’t think that excessive force is right and I don’t think that it was right for them to say that no one did anything wrong,” Boger said.

“Someone needs to be held accountable for what happened. You can’t be human and look at that and say that was OK.”

Community leaders emphasized that the fight for justice is far from over.

“We still feel that the officers involved should be held accountable by the sheriff’s office,” said Jacksonville community activist Michael Simpson II.

The crowd at the park chanted in unison, signaling solidarity and frustration over the case. Another activist, Xavier Green, said McNeil’s experience has made him more cautious during traffic stops.

“Even if it’s not, I’m checking to see if my lights are on ‘cause I don’t wanna be the next victim,” Green said.

Although criminal charges were declined, McNeil’s legal team considers the case a civil rights fight. Supporters said they will continue to speak out until someone is held accountable for what happened.

