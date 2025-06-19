Community group to light up the Main Street Bridge in celebration of Juneteenth

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Northside Coalition of Jacksonville will light up the Main Street Bridge in red, black, and green Thursday night to commemorate Juneteenth, celebrating the emancipation of enslaved people in the United States.

The second annual event will begin at 7:45 PM at Friendship Fountain. There will be food, music, and voter registration assistance for returning citizens who were incarcerated so they can regain their right to vote.

The bridge lighting will begin at 9 PM and last for 19 minutes, symbolizing the date in 1865 when the last enslaved individuals learned of their freedom.

“This bridge lighting is a celebration of Black culture and our ancestors,” said President Kelly Frazier of the Northside Coalition. “It’s about shining a light on our history and our unwavering spirit in the face of the ongoing struggle for equality and justice that the Black community faces.”

According to the Northside Coalition of Jacksonville, the event is both a celebration and a protest of what Frazier calls the state’s “suppression of our local freedom of expression.”

A similar community-led bridge lighting was recently held for Pride Month. The Florida Department of Transportation used to allow for custom bridge lighting for special occasions and holidays, but recently changed its policy to generally only allow the use of red, white, and blue.

Members of the community and local leaders are encouraged to attend the event to celebrate Black history and resilience.