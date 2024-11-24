Community invited to attend Lincolnville Park ribbon-cutting ceremony

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. — The City of St. Augustine Community Redevelopment Agency (CRA) and Lincolnville Community Redevelopment Area (LCRA) are proud to announce a ribbon-cutting ceremony scheduled for Thursday, December 5, 2024, for the recently constructed Lincolnville Park.

After public outreach and community input earlier this year, the Neighborhood Services and CRA Division made a recommendation to the City Commission to name the property in honor of George and Ollie Smith, for their significant and outstanding contributions of public service to the Lincolnville community.

The public is invited to attend the ribbon-cutting ceremony, which will be held on Thursday, December 5, 2024, at 10:00 am at the entrance of the park, at 81 Weeden St.

“The establishments of pocket parks are vital to community redevelopment. It provides residents with passive recreational space in the core of their community,” said Jaime D. Perkins, Neighborhood Services & CRA Manager. “The naming of the park is just as important as the park itself because it allows residents to play an invaluable role in honoring individuals who have had a profound impact on their community.”

