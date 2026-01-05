Community Preparedness Program to continue in 2026 with monthly emergency classes

NASSAU COUNTY, Fla. — The Community Preparedness Program is set to continue throughout 2026, offering monthly classes designed to equip individuals and families for emergencies. Classes will be held on the second Thursday of each month at 10 a.m. at the Nassau County Emergency Operations Center.

The program is open to everyone, regardless of prior experience. Participants can earn stamps in a Preparedness Passport and will receive a Certificate of Preparedness along with a special prize upon completion.

The classes cover essential topics such as emergency planning, first aid, constructing disaster kits, fire safety, and cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR). Each session is facilitated by local emergency and public safety professionals, providing participants with valuable, hands-on experience.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]