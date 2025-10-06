Community rallies around family of 13-year-old girl killed in hit-and-run

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A heartbreaking tragedy has shaken a Jacksonville family, and the community is stepping up to support them in their time of grief.

Nearly 100 people gathered for a candlelight vigil Thursday night to honor 13-year-old Genesis Webber, who was killed in a hit-and-run crash earlier this week.

Genesis’ cousin, Autumn Redding, said the turnout and community support have been a source of strength for the family.

“My cousin Shardae, which is her mom, wants to express how thankful she is of the community who came together, who have donated, and who have called with messaged,” said Redding.

Candles lit the sky as balloons tied to a nearby fence served as touching symbols of hope and remembrance.

The emotional impact of the tragedy has extended beyond the family. Jeff Lavender, owner of local food truck The Gumbo Man, said the loss struck a personal chord.

“I cannot imagine going a day without being able to pick up the phone and just talk to my daughter, hear my daughter’s voice, no more in life,” Lavender said.

Lavender was brought to tears when he learned what happened to Genesis.

“And it tug in my heart and I was just in tears crying,” he said.

He’s now donating a portion of this weekend’s food truck proceeds directly to Genesis’ family.

“Terrible tragedy that happened. It hurts my heart. It had me in tears. But I have daughters,” he said.

The community has been showing up not just for the food, but for the cause.

Customers said they didn’t think twice about supporting the effort.

“We all hopped on board, and that’s why we came up here today,” said customer Terry King.

“I think it is great and awesome. Why wouldn’t he? Like I said, he has a good heart,” added Justine Young.

When asked what inspired him to help, Lavender simply said:

“God put that on my heart, and I’ll do it not the way nobody else told me to do it.”

Redding shared what she believes made Genesis so special.

“Her passion for faith in God makes you wanna have that same type of spirit,” she said.

She also expressed relief that the suspect has been arrested.

“But justice truly begins with making sure someone like him doesn’t do the same thing all over again.”

Genesis’ family has launched a fundraiser to help cover funeral expenses.

Andre Myers, the man arrested in connection with the hit-and-run, is currently being held in Duval County Jail with a bond set at $1,000,003.

