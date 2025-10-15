Community reacts to Mossfire Grill closing after serving Five Points for 27 years 

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A beloved restaurant in Five Points is closing its doors after almost three decades serving locals. As Mossfire Grill closes its doors another related business will also need to move out.

Food, drink, and memories, that’s what many people are going to remember about Mossfire Grill as the popular establishment featuring southwestern is scheduled to close up shop early next month.

“We’re going to miss Mossfire,” said Paul Vranesh, who has been going to Mossfire for years.

Many people are trickling into Moss Fire today after hearing that the long-time restaurant serving southwestern dishes will soon close.

“We love their tacos. They just had all their stuff, their salads, everything,” said David Thompson, a customer.

“You know, just sitting upstairs, having a beer and tacos, it was always great, always a great experience,” said Vranesh.

Locals in Five Points smiled as they talked to us about what they like most about Moss Fire Grill.

It’s a location that has served the Five Points area for the past 27 years.

“Yeah, actually, when we found out they were closing, all my friends started texting each other because we were kind of sad, so we were trying to figure out times, and I know a bunch of people throughout the week,” said Thompson.

“You know, some of the locally owned restaurants close, and it just, you know, sad to see,” said Vranesh.

As Mossfire closes its doors, so will From Butter With Love, which has been renting out the restaurant’s kitchen in the mornings since May.

John Ogle, who runs From Butter With Love with his wife, says he just finished cancer treatment and was going to prepare for holiday menus when he found out they also need to move out when Mossfire closes the doors on November 9th.

“We’re like, oh, things are going to be different at Mossfire. So we’ve got to get cracking. But that’s why we go into business for ourselves, is to be on the crest of that wave,” said John Ogle, owner of From Butter With Love.

Ogle says he’s grateful for the time he had working inside the iconic space as he looks for a new location.

Mossfire managers on social media said they chose not to close their doors abruptly and wanted to give people time to come in and enjoy their last meal with them.

The owner said he wanted to thank everyone for their outpouring of support.

