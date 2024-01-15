Connecting people and history in this year’s St. Augustine Spanish Food & Wine Festival

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. — Founded in 1565 by the Spanish conquistador Pedro Menendez de Avilies, St. Augustine is a jewel of Florida history. What better way to connect to the city’s heritage than to experience it through food, wine, and music?

Beginning Feb. 29 and running until Mar. 2, the St. Augustine Spanish Food & Wine Festival will educate the community with several events.

Tapas, Wine & Spirits on Feb. 29 will appeal to your taste buds with Spanish-inspired food prepared by local chefs from Blackfly the Restaurant and La Nouvelle by Michael’s. The culinary and beverage experience will be held from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Lighter Museum Radzinski Family Garden in the heart of downtown.

The Cava Reception & Wine Pairing Dinner on Mar. 1 will include a five-course Spanish menu created by Chef Michael Lugo. All food will be paired with carefully chosen, top-shelf authentic Spanish wines.

The final portion of the festival will be the Grand Tasting on Mar. 2.

“Knowledgeable professionals will offer an immersive wine-tasting experience featuring more than 100 authentic Spanish wines originating from regions including Rioja, Penedes, and Catalonia, with grape varieties like Tempranillo, Garnacha, and Albarino,” the event’s website reads.

The wine tasting will be at Flagler College from 2 p.m. until 5 p.m.

This special, three-day food and beverage extravaganza will benefit Flagler College Hospitality & Tourism Management Program.

“The St. Augustine Spanish Food & Wine Festival goes beyond being a mere wine and culinary delight for the more than 1,000 guests who attend each year,” the event’s website said. “Channeling its impact directly into Flagler College’s Hospitality & Tourism Management Program, the festival becomes an experiential learning opportunity for Flagler students.”

Individual event ticks and package deals are now available through the Spanish Food & Wine Festival website. Click here to purchase tickets and register today.

