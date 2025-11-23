Convicted felon arrested again after drug bust in Holiday Hill: JSO

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A convicted felon was arrested again after a drug bust in the Holiday Hill area last week, says the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office (JSO).

According to JSO, their SWAT team served a warrant at 36-year-old Ryan Wright’s apartment in Holiday Hill.

JSO’s Narcotic detectives found the following:

49.10 grams of MDMA

35.4 grams of Cocaine

5.9 grams of Fentanyl (nearly 3,000 potentially fatal doses)

1,682 grams of Marijuana

2 firearms, including one that had been reported stolen

Wright, a convicted felon, has been arrested for drug crimes and robbery. He faces more than a dozen new charges for this investigation.

