Convicted felon arrested in series of armed robberies across Jacksonville: JSO

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A convicted felon was arrested after committing armed robberies at various fast food restaurants and stores, says the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office (JSO).

According to JSO, 21-year-old Jaheim Muhammad began robbing on January 13 at a Dollar General on Old Kings Road. Muhammad left with hundreds of dollars in cash after pointing his gun at the store employee.

JSO says their Robbery and Violent Crimes Unit detectives launched an investigation. The next day, Muhammad left with cash at a gas station on Old St. Augustine Road after pointing his gun at an employee. Detectives used surveillance footage to connect him to the Dollar General robbery.

Muhammad left with more money after pointing his gun at an employee at Whataburger on San Jose Boulevard on January 17. JSO says the next day, Muhammad tried to rob the Domino’s Pizza on Cassat Avenue. He eventually left in a rideshare after the cashier denied him the cash. Muhammad was taken to his apartment, where detectives arrested him.

The sheriff’s office says Muhammad faces multiple felony charges for his armed robberies. He is at the Duval County Jail.

