Costco recalls ramen bowls over safety risk

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Costco has announced a recall of some Ajinomoto Shoyu Ramen Bowls, sold at its stores, because they might contain pieces of glass.

The recall affects item #1081557, with Best By dates from May 20, 2026, to July 5, 2027, according to the Costco recall notice.

The company is working with the USDA on this recall and says there have been no reports of injuries so far.

Anyone who has this ramen at home can return it to Costco for a full refund, no receipt needed.

