Costco recalls ready-to-eat meal for possible Salmonella

Costco is recalling its Meatloaf with Mashed Yukon Potatoes and Glaze in Florida and other states.
The recall is because one of the ingredients might have Salmonella, which can make people sick.
The meals were sold at Costco stores between March 2 and March 13, with sell-by dates from March 5 to March 16, 2026.
Here’s the full list of states where the recalled meals were sold:
- Alabama
- Arizona
- California
- Colorado
- Delaware
- District of Columbia
- Florida
- Georgia
- Hawaii
- Illinois
- Indiana
- Iowa
- Kentucky
- Maryland
- Michigan
- Mississippi
- Missouri
- Nevada
- New Mexico
- North Carolina
- Ohio
- Pennsylvania
- Puerto Rico
- South Carolina
- Tennessee
- Utah
- Virginia
- Wisconsin
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Anyone who bought this meatloaf can return it to Costco and get their money back.
Salmonella can cause stomach problems, especially for kids, older people, or anyone with a weak immune system.
According to the Costco release, there haven’t been any reports of people getting sick over the product at the moment.
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