Costco recalls ready-to-eat meal for possible Salmonella

Costco is recalling its Meatloaf with Mashed Yukon Potatoes and Glaze in Florida and other states.

The recall is because one of the ingredients might have Salmonella, which can make people sick.

The meals were sold at Costco stores between March 2 and March 13, with sell-by dates from March 5 to March 16, 2026.

Here’s the full list of states where the recalled meals were sold:

Alabama

Arizona

California

Colorado

Delaware

District of Columbia

Florida

Georgia

Hawaii

Illinois

Indiana

Iowa

Kentucky

Maryland

Michigan

Mississippi

Missouri

Nevada

New Mexico

North Carolina

Ohio

Pennsylvania

Puerto Rico

South Carolina

Tennessee

Utah

Virginia

Wisconsin

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

Anyone who bought this meatloaf can return it to Costco and get their money back.

Salmonella can cause stomach problems, especially for kids, older people, or anyone with a weak immune system.

According to the Costco release, there haven’t been any reports of people getting sick over the product at the moment.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.