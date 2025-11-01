Counseling, housing assistance, job placement programs offered to Jacksonville veterans

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Sophros Recovery is hosting its 2nd Annual Veterans Day Fair on Wednesday, Nov. 5, in Jacksonville to connect veterans and their families with local businesses and resources.

The event, taking place at 2511 St. Johns Bluff Rd. S, Suite 106, from 4 to 6:30 p.m., aims to honor and support veterans by providing access to counseling, housing assistance, and job placement programs.

Florida is home to more than 1.3 million veterans, with nearly 90,000 residing in Duval County. Many of these veterans face challenges assimilating into civilian life, including mental health and substance use issues.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

Sophros Recovery is a veteran-owned behavioral health treatment program. This event will include food, music, and opportunities for veterans to build community connections.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.