County Road 2209 expansion aims to ease traffic in St. Johns County

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. — St. Johns County is moving forward with a major expansion of County Road 2209, a new four-lane corridor designed to ease congestion in the northern part of the county.

The 3.9-mile construction stretch runs between Silverleaf Parkway and State Road 16.

It’s part of a larger project that will eventually span 7.7 miles, connecting CR 210 down to SR 16.

County Engineer Duane Kent says the new roadway will match Silverleaf Parkway’s four-lane design and help reduce traffic headaches during rush hour.

Construction started in Spring 2024 and is now more than halfway done.

The project is expected to be finished by Summer 2026.

The Florida Department of Transportation is also contributing millions to support the expansion.

Officials say the investment reflects the county’s commitment to improving mobility as the population grows.

