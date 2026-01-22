Couple found guilty of sex crimes against children, face life in prison

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A couple was found guilty of Sexual Battery and other charges by juries of sex crimes against children and face up to life in Florida State Prison, says the Office of the State Attorney.

According to the release from the State Attorney, Melissa W. Nelson, 42-year-old William McNeil was found guilty of Sexual Battery (Victim Under 12); Lewd or Lascivious Molestation (Victim under 12); Lewd or Lascivious Exhibition (Victim Under 16); Showing Obscene Materials to a Minor; two counts of Sexual Battery (Victim 12-18 Years Old); and two counts of Lewd or Lascivious Battery (Victim Under 16).

Also, 45-year-old Tynisha McNeil was found guilty of two counts of Sexual Battery. Both will be sentenced at a later date by the Honorable Jonathan Sacks.

The release states that the investigation led by the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office (JSO) began in 2020 after a minor told a therapist about William McNeil sexually abusing her. He was arrested in 2021. A search warrant uncovered evidence of videos and pictures of child pornography and sexual abuse against minors. Based on the investigation, four minors were revealed.

The case was prosecuted by Assistant State Attorneys Erin Wolfson and Rachel Algee.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]