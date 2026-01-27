Crash involving vehichle, pedestrian on Interstate 95 northbound at Florida-Georgia line

CAMDEN COUNTY, Ga. — A crash is backing up traffic on Interstate 95 northbound at the Florida-Georgia line, authorities said.

The Kingsland Police Department said the crash involves a vehicle and a pedestrian.

The Georgia Department of Transportation said the crash is at St. Marys Road (County Road 61) and all lanes are closed.

KPD said to expect traffic on U.S. 17, Scrubby Bluff and Highway 40 due to detours.

Florida Department of Transportation cameras show that traffic is backed up for miles, from the St. Marys River bridge to the U.S. 17 exit.

KPD is asking motorists to avoid the area if possible.

Florida officers are attempting to shut down the highway at the exits prior to the state line, KPD said.

Action News Jax is working to get more information about the crash and will have the latest updates on CBS47 Action News Jax at Noon.

