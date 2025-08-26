Crash causing major delays in I-95 South at Emerson Street

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is responding to a crash on I-95 Southbound at Emerson Street Tuesday morning.

The two right lanes are blocked, and traffic is being diverted onto Emerson Street as crews respond.

Drivers should expect delays in the area.

JSO says the crash happened just after 6:30 a.m. and continues to impact the morning commute.

